Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $614,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Okta by 2,405.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,716,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after acquiring an additional 808,325 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,982. Okta has a 52-week low of $134.18 and a 52-week high of $286.26. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

