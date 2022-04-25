OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Barclays

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OCANF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.40 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.48.

Shares of OCANF stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. OceanaGold has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $2.70.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

