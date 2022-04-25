NXM (NXM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $673.00

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $639.61 million and approximately $673.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can currently be bought for $96.82 or 0.00247007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00033421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00104511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,884,143 coins and its circulating supply is 6,606,479 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

