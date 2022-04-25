NVR (NYSE:NVR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4,234.07

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4,234.07 and last traded at $4,259.12, with a volume of 185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4,282.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,146.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4,691.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5,117.31.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $76.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

