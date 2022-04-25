NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.11

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 41000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13.

NV Gold Company Profile (CVE:NVX)

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

