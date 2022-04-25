NULS Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.60 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $42.89 million and $9.60 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00044914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.42 or 0.07449493 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00044598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.