Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.75

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.75 and last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVAX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

