Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.38

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

NFBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $651.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,909 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 328.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 41,431 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.