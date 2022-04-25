Northern Trust Corp Sells 96,750 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,926,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,750 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.17% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $987,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNC traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.56. 7,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.07 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.37.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

