Northern Trust Corp Sells 95,401 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,012,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,401 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Monster Beverage worth $385,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Monster Beverage by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.03. The company had a trading volume of 19,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.85.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

