Northern Trust Corp Sells 64,204 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,534,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,204 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.28% of Crown Castle International worth $1,155,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $194.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

