Northern Trust Corp Sells 61,808 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,960,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.50% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $943,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.08. The stock had a trading volume of 32,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,213. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.15.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

