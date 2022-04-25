Northern Trust Corp Sells 354,703 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,251,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 354,703 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.38% of Analog Devices worth $1,274,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 43,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $156.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

