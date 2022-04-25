Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,423 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,795,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,423 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Otis Worldwide worth $417,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,539,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,656,000 after purchasing an additional 619,205 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,779,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,002,000 after acquiring an additional 520,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 481,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,566,000 after acquiring an additional 369,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.50. 35,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,082. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.09. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

