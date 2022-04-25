Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,553,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 41,666 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.08% of PPG Industries worth $440,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,376,000 after purchasing an additional 190,845 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.34%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

