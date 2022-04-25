Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,494,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 153,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Cigna worth $802,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Cigna by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.15. 3,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.78. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.35.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

