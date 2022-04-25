Northern Trust Corp Purchases 3,291 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $759,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN stock traded down $12.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $676.07. 2,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,500. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.40 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $669.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $636.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total transaction of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,207,035.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

