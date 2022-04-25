Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,956,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,514 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.70% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $448,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE:MAA traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,561. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.99 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.