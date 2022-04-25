Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,768,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,126 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.99% of Centene worth $475,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Centene by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Centene by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,873. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

