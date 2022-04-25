Northern Trust Corp Has $901.62 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,595,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181,072 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Duke Energy worth $901,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 80,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 40,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.57 on Monday, reaching $112.71. 14,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,001. The company has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.53 and a 200-day moving average of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.