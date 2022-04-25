Northern Trust Corp Has $852.15 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,729,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,561 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.04% of CME Group worth $852,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 147.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,665,000 after acquiring an additional 88,229 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in CME Group by 105.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in CME Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,176,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,498,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,173,000. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ CME traded down $3.33 on Monday, hitting $219.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,273. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.65. The firm has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.85.

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.