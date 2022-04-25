Northern Trust Corp Has $773.75 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,852 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.26% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $773,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,718 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,038,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 354,835 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.27. 340,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,466,547. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

