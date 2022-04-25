Northern Trust Corp Has $457.88 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,517,473 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 155,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.03% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $457,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.15.

NYSE PXD traded down $8.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.38. 9,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.03 and a 200-day moving average of $210.87.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 29.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total transaction of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

