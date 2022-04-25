Northern Trust Corp Has $455.51 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,088,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.46% of Cummins worth $455,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $7.00 on Monday, hitting $192.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.82 and a 200-day moving average of $219.06. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.