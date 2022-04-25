Northern Trust Corp Has $408.74 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 80,704 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.81% of Lululemon Athletica worth $408,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $362.83. 13,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,786. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.28.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

