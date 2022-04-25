Northern Trust Corp Has $357.04 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.52% of Workday worth $357,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 45.1% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after buying an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after buying an additional 448,283 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,945,000 after buying an additional 127,926 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,487,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $621,719,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $1,095,448.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,214.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.37.

Shares of WDAY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,353. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,061.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.71. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.55 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

