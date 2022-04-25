Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,388,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,817 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.45% of Snowflake worth $470,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $6.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.31. 36,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,410,307. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $405.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Loop Capital raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.23.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.