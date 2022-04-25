Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.64% of Essex Property Trust worth $375,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 31,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,739,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.27.

Shares of ESS traded down $6.17 on Monday, reaching $345.36. 1,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,829. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.12. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.30 and a 12 month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 117.18%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

