Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,560,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 633,826 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.9% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.24% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $5,789,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 24,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $739,000. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 126,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.
JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.72.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
