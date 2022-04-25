Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,765,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,461 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,023,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,757. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.42 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.09 and its 200-day moving average is $315.02. The company has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.14.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

