Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives $29.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

NOMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NOMD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 33,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,484. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.63. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,841,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at $24,386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 218.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,290,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after acquiring an additional 885,002 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

