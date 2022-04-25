NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 54.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE traded down $3.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.67. 182,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,965,331. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.59. The firm has a market cap of $197.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

