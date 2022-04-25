Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.26

Shares of Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 244124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nidec from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62.
Nidec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)
Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.
