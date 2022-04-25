Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.26

Shares of Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 244124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nidec from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62.

Nidec ( OTCMKTS:NJDCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

