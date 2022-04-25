NFTLootBox (LOOT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $40,030.00

NFTLootBox (LOOT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $915,318.90 and $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044760 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.77 or 0.07474445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00044674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

