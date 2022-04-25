NFT (NFT) Price Up 3.5% This Week

NFT (NFT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. NFT has a market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $35,537.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00033285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00103347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

