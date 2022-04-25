New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.80

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 140230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.12.

The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 17.1% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 99,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $128,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 121,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 136.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

