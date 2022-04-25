New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, December 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Gold from a c- rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.25.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NGD opened at $1.64 on Thursday. New Gold has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in New Gold by 484.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,853,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 11,482,943 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in New Gold by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,191,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after buying an additional 2,145,989 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,501,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in New Gold by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,559,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 729,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in New Gold by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,869,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after buying an additional 806,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.