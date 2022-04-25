New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) dropped 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 440,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,460,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

NGD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in New Gold by 484.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,853,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in New Gold by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,191,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,989 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in New Gold by 0.7% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,501,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in New Gold by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,559,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 729,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in New Gold by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,869,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 806,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

