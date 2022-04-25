New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,672 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,146,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease accounts for 13.6% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.95% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $78,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,286. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 160.61%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

