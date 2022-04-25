New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,132,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,693. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.90 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.93.

