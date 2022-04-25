New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $920,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,896,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,217. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

