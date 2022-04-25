New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.44 Million Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

PAVE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.96. 1,192,892 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58.

