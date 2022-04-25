New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.25 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,865,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 566,395 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $258.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,111. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.94. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $247.69 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

