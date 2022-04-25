New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 153,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 68,170 shares during the last quarter.

IDRV traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.28. The company had a trading volume of 45,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,705. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $57.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16.

