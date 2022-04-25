New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,975,000 after buying an additional 10,818,980 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,251,000 after buying an additional 3,648,866 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,115,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,036,000 after buying an additional 2,431,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,122,000 after buying an additional 1,577,709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.78. 6,091,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,784,653. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

