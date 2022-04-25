Neutrino Dollar Market Cap Reaches $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

