Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 439 ($5.71).

Several brokerages have issued reports on NETW. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.42) price target on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 460 ($5.98) to GBX 440 ($5.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 540 ($7.03) to GBX 450 ($5.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 550 ($7.16) to GBX 505 ($6.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Network International alerts:

In other Network International news, insider Diane Radley bought 15,000 shares of Network International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £32,100 ($41,764.25).

LON NETW traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 249.40 ($3.24). 163,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,701. Network International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 152.90 ($1.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 445.20 ($5.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 237.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 274.45. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62.

About Network International (Get Rating)

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.