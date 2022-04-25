Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Shares of NFLX opened at $215.52 on Thursday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $210.05 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Netflix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after buying an additional 385,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

