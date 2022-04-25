Nestree One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.47 Million (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Nestree has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $82.14 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,165.58 or 0.99902669 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00024936 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001737 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,467,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, "Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. "

Buying and Selling Nestree

