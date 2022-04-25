Nerve Finance (NRV) Market Capitalization Achieves $797,049.60

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Nerve Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nerve Finance has a market cap of $797,049.60 and approximately $312,882.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nerve Finance has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00033219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00103878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Nerve Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerve Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

